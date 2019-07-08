7-year-old medevaced to CHKD from cruise ship 200 miles off Virginia coast

Video courtesy of the U.S. Coast Guard

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – A 7-year-old girl aboard a cruise ship more than 200 miles off the Virginia coast was medevaced to the Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters for a health emergency, the U.S. Coast Guard announced Monday.

The Coast Guard says the girl was aboard the Cruise Ship Celebrity Summit, which was en route from New Jersey to Bermuda, when she was experiencing abdominal pain.

The 5th District flight surgeon determined that she needed a medical evacuation, and the command center dispatched an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter from Air Station Elizabeth City, North Carolina.

Related: Coast Guard medevacs man from cruise ship 100 miles off North Carolina shore

The girl, a parent and a ship’s nurse were all taken to CHKD in Norfolk.

“Good communication between the cruise ship, aircrew and Coast Guard command centers in New York and Portsmouth allowed us to get this child the help she needed,” said Petty Officer 1st Class Kelly Badal, a watchstander in the 5th District Command Center.

Download the News 3 app for updates.