One person displaced after house fire in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Firefighters responded to a house fire on Sunday.

Around 3:44 p.m., officials were informed of a house fire in the 1100 block of Chesslawn Circle W.

Reports say that first arriving firefighters saw smoke coming from a one-story home.

Multiple fires underneath the structure were located in the home’s crawl space and chainsaws were used to open the floor to access the fire.

Possible weather related incident in Chesapeake- homeowner says he heard lightning and thunder then immediately smelled the smoke. Fire dept says there was a fire in the crawl space. pic.twitter.com/OnLcH3asXt — Kofo Lasaki WTKR (@KofoLasaki) July 7, 2019

Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control at 5:13 p.m., and was said to be put out at 5:20 p.m. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

No injuries were reported and one person is displaced due to the fire.

