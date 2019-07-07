No injuries reported after early morning Chesapeake fire

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – The Chesapeake Fire Department responded to a fire that damaged a detached garage in Great Bridge early Sunday morning.

According to the department, the call came in at 2:57 a.m. for the fire. Crews responded to the 1300 block of Marilla Lane seven minutes later.

When crews arrived, they found heavy fire and smoke coming from a detached garage. Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control at 3:22 a.m., and the fire was marked completely out at 4:02 a.m., with no damage to the main house.

No one was injured, and the fire’s cause remains under investigation.