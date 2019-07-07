× First Warning Forecast: Heavy downpours at times to start the work week

A cold front slowly moves southward overnight. A few showers possible overnight with lows in the low and mid 70s. Skies will be mostly cloudy with some patchy fog possible.

The front will still be around to start the work week. It will bring us more showers and storms, but will move out from northwest to southeast. Heavy downpours will be possible once again. Temperatures will be cooler, with highs in the low and mid 80s. It will still be humid. We’ll dry out Monday night with a little clearing. Lows will drop into the low 70s.

Tuesday and Wednesday are looking like the two best days this week as an area of high pressure builds over the area. Dewpoints will slip into the 60s which will give us a little break from the high humidity. High temperatures will top out in the mid 80s. Dry conditions continue into Wednesday with highs in the mid and upper 80s.

We will return to our summer-like pattern Thursday and Friday with highs in the upper 80s to near 90. It will be humid with the chance for afternoon showers and storms. We are keeping our eye on a potential tropical system that could form across the northern Gulf of Mexico. Still too far out to tell if we will get any moisture from this system.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Grasses)

UV Index: 8 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

A trough of low pressure located over the southeastern United States is forecast to move southward toward the northeastern Gulf of Mexico, where a broad area of low pressure will likely form in a few days. Some gradual development is possible thereafter and a tropical depression could form by the end of the week while the low meanders near the northern Gulf Coast. Regardless of development, this system has the potential to produce heavy rainfall along portions of the central and eastern U.S. Gulf Coast later this week.

*Formation chance through 48 hours:low (0%)

*Formation chance through 5 days: medium (60%)

