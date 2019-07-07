4 people displaced after lightning strike causes fire in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Virginia Beach Fire Department responded to a fire in the 1700 block of Wicomico Court early Sunday morning.

According to Battalion Chief Victor Valdez, crews were dispatched at 12:58 a.m. for the fire and arrived on scene five minutes later. When crews arrived, they found fire in the rear of the residence in the attic.

The fire was contained to the attic area, with moderate fire damage to its structure and moderate water and ceiling damage sustained by the bedroom below.

Fire crews brought the fire under control at approximately 1:11 a.m.

Three people were home at the time of the fire, and were out of the residence when crews arrived. A total of four people have been displaced, but did not require or request Red Cross assistance.

No one was injured.

The fire’s cause was determined to be a lightning strike.