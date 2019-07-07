2 people severely injured in Virginia Beach crash

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Virginia Beach Police are working a single-vehicle crash that left the vehicle’s two occupants severely injured Sunday morning.

According to police, the call came in at 9:22 a.m. for a crash with serious injuries in the 1000 block of North Great Neck Road.

When police arrived, they found a black four-door Mazda sedan that struck a tree. Both the vehicle’s occupants were taken to a local hospital.

Police believe speed was a factor in the crash. The crash remains under investigation.

Due to this crash, both north and southbound Great Neck Road will be closed in the 1000 block between Old Donation and Rose Hall for approximately two hours. Please use an alternate route and avoid the area.