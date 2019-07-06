Wild horse struck by vehicle on Corolla beach

COROLLA, N.C. – The Corolla Wild Horse Fund is searching for a potentially injured wild horse after one was struck by a vehicle in the Swan Beach area Friday night.

According to the Wild Horse Fund, the vehicle was significantly damaged, but the horse ran off. Deputies searched for the horse, but could not find it in the dark.

“We have seen all of the harems we know to frequent that area and all of those horses seem fine,” the Wild Horse Fund said on Facebook. “There are other horses (mostly bachelor stallions) we are still looking for.”

The Wild Horse Fund asks anyone who sees a horse with injuries to call staff on the beach at 252-453-8002.

In addition, the Wild Horse Fund asks that anyone driving on the beach slow down and use extreme caution, as the horses that frequent the beach at night are difficult to see in the dark.

Searching resumed Saturday morning.

This is a developing story.