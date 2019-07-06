Watch News 3 This Morning to win a Dierks Bentley experience

Posted 12:00 am, July 6, 2019, by

Watch News 3 This Morning starting at 4 a.m., July 8-11 for your chance to win tickets to see Dierks Bentley July 12 at the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater.

You could win a pair of lawn seats OR a ‘Seven Peaks VIP Experience’ to include two gold circle seats, a private Dierks Bentley pre-show acoustic performance, complimentary appetizers and cash bar, one limited-edition Dierks Bentley merchandise gift, one commemorative laminate and lanyard and an on-site experience host.

Just watch to get a keyword then come back here to enter it along with your information for a chance to win!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.