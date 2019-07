Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - In this edition of the award-winning Locker Room show, Megan catches you up on the NBA Summer League, NBA free agency and baseball's All-Star games.

Plus, the United States Women's National Team is days away from the World Cup final and Cori "Coco" Gauff impresses at Wimbledon.