Police searching for man in Bertie Co. after attempting to run over police officer, reports say

BERTIE Co., N.C. – A suspect is on the run after supposedly attempting to run over a Windsor Police officer, according to the Roanoke-Chowan News Herald.

Residents in the Elm Grove and Colerain area of Bertie County are advised to keep a lookout since he may be travelling in this area. The suspect is described as a white male in his early fifties.

After eluding Windsor Police, the R-C News-Herald says that the suspect wrecked a vehicle and fled on foot.

Windsor Mayor Jimmy Hoggard told the R-C News-Herald late this afternoon that the officer who the suspect allegedly attempted to run over was not injured.

“He (the officer) did fire at the suspect, but did not strike him,” Hoggard said.

The Mayor added that several law enforcement agencies are involved in the search, to include the Bertie Sheriff’s Office and the NC Highway Patrol, who reportedly sent a helicopter.

“They are all actively involved in the search at this very moment,” Hoggard said.