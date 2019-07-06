× First Warning Forecast: Heavy rain may lead to flooding Sunday afternoon

A warm and muggy night on tap with lows in the mid 70s. A chance for some storms mainly after midnight. Heavy rain will be possible.

Mainly dry to start the day Sunday. Skies will be mostly cloudy. A slow moving front will move in from the north. This will bring the chance for some heavy rainfall during the afternoon hours. The first half of the day should be mostly dry, with rain and storm chances increasing after 2PM. The Weather Prediction Center is saying that excessive rainfall is possible with a 20 percent chance for flash flooding. Many areas could see 2.00″ or more of rain. Make sure you clean out any storm drains earlier in the day and watch out for ponding on the roadways. Still warm and humid with highs in the upper 80s to near 90.

The front will still be around to start the work week. The best chance to see dry weather will be on the Eastern Shore. The rest of the area will still have to deal with more showers and storms. Rain will once again be heavy at times. Temperatures will be cooler, with highs in the low and mid 80s.

High pressure will move in on Tuesday. It will be a comfortable day with highs in the low and mid 80s. Dewpoints will slip into the 60s which will give us a little break from the high humidity. Dry conditions continue into Wednesday with highs in the mid 80s.

We will return to our summer-like pattern Thursday and Friday with highs in the upper 80s to near 90. It will be humidity with the chance for afternoon showers and storms.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Grasses)

UV Index: 10 (Very High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time.

Meteorologist April Loveland

