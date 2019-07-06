One person displaced after Suffolk house fire

SUFFOLK, Va. – Firefighters responded to a house fire that has left one person displaced on Saturday.

Around 7:44 p.m., officials were informed of a house fire in the 6900 block of Crittenden Road.

Fire and heavy smoke were reported when officials arrived on scene. One firefighter was treated on scene for a non-life threatening injury and ground transported for further medical evaluation

One person has been displaced and will be assisted by the American Red Cross.

The Fire Marshal’s Office will be handling the investigation as to the cause of the fire.

There is no further information at this time.

