Firefighters respond to business fire in the Outer Banks Mall

NAGS HEAD, N.C. – Firefighters responded to a business that was caught fire on Friday.

Around 12:11 p.m., officials were made aware of a structure fire at the Yellow Submarine Restaurant in the Outer Banks Mall.

The original reports stated that there was smoke coming from the air conditioning vent.

Firefighters discovered an overheated rooftop Heating Ventilation Air-conditioning unit when they arrived on scene.

After securing the HVAC system, smoke was then cleared from inside the structure.

There is no further information at this time.

