NORFOLK, Va. – Police are investigating after a woman walked into a local hospital with an apparent gunshot wound on Friday night.

Around 7:15 p.m., officials were notified that a woman had walked into Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Detectives were at Tidewater Drive and Washing Avenue in the Huntersville neighborhood while investigating.

There is no further information at this time.

