Williamsburg Police searching for man wanted in sex trafficking case

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – Investigators from the Williamsburg Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Bureau are asking for the public’s help in finding a man wanted in a sex trafficking case.

Authorities say around 9:30 a.m. Friday, officers responded to the 300 block of York Street in reference to a suspicious incident call. They arrived on scene to find two victims who were allegedly abducted and forced into prostitution by 29-year-old Evan Anthony Cole of Williamsburg.

An investigation determined that Cole also strangled, assaulted and robbed the two victims of their personal items. The victims were treated on scene for non-life-threatening injuries.

Cole has been charged with two felony counts of sex trafficking, two felony counts of abduction, two felony counts of robbery, one felony count of strangulation and two misdemeanor counts of assault and battery.

Cole is described as 6’2″ tall, weighing around 190 pounds and having black hair and brown eyes. He has distinguishing tattoos on his face, neck and hands.

Anyone who has information about Cole’s whereabouts or this investigation is asked to contact Investigator Nichols at (757) 220-6238 or call the Peninsula Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).

