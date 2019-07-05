What to watch: WGNT 27’s primetime programming week of July 7th 2019

WGNT – From old to new and comedy to drama, tune into WGNT 27 for news, sports, weather and entertainment, throughout the day and night.

A look at every show on WGNT 27 Primetime during the week of July 7th

SUNDAY, JULY 7

BURDEN OF TRUTH

“Manic Street Preacher” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, DL) (HDTV)

JOANNA IS FEELING THE PRESSURE – Sleepless and supressing her feelings, Joanna (Kristin Kreuk) begins to unravel as she struggles to maintain her job at Steadman Lavery while preparing for jury selection in another case. Billy (Peter Mooney) uncovers evidence from Shane (Andrew Chown) that may provide an alternate theory about the murder. Michelle Latimer directed the episode that was written by Renee St. Cyr & Felicia Brooker (#206). The CW original airdate 7/7/2019.

WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY?

“Cornelius Smith Jr.” — (9:00-9:30 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DL) (HDTV)

THEY’RE SCANDOULOUS — WITH GUEST STAR APPEARANCE BY CORNELIUS SMITH JR. (“SCANDAL”) — Hosted by comedian Aisha Tyler, cast members Ryan Stiles, Wayne Brady and Colin Mochrie, along with guest comedian Jeff Davis, put their comedic skills to the test through a series of spontaneous improv games that are prompted only by random ideas supplied by the studio audience. The four performers must use the little information they have and their wild imaginations to depict different characters and an array of scenes, as well as perform songs. After each round of improvisation, Aisha will dole out points to our four performers and declare a winner at the end of every episode. Directed by Geraldine Dowd (#501). Original airdate 9/3/2018.

WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY?

“Greg Proops 2” — (9:30-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DL) (HDTV)

LAUGHTER IS WHAT’S FOR DINNER — Hosted by comedian Aisha Tyler, cast members Ryan Stiles, Wayne Brady and Colin Mochrie, along with guest comedian Greg Proops, put their comedic skills to the test through a series of spontaneous improv games that are prompted only by random ideas supplied by the studio audience. The four performers must use the little information they have and their wild imaginations to depict different characters and an array of scenes, as well as perform songs. After each round of improvisation, Aisha will dole out points to our four performers and declare a winner at the end of every episode. Directed by Geraldine Dowd (#603). Original airdate 8/27/2018.

MONDAY, JULY 8

PENN & TELLER: FOOL US

“Penn & Teller Cure the Common Code” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG) (HDTV)

CODING — Aspiring magicians are invited to perform their best trick to try and fool the world-famous team of Penn & Teller, who will get to see the trick only once and have to immediately try to work it out. Anyone who succeeds wins the right to perform with Penn & Teller in their celebrated show at the Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. The live studio audience and the TV audience watch along with Penn & Teller as they try to figure out the secrets. The magicians featured in the episode include Anna DeGuzman, Raffaele Scircoli, Allen Abbott and Axel Hecklau. Alyson Hannigan (“How I Met Your Mother”) serves as host (#605). Original airdate 7/8/2019.

WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY?

“Elizabeth Gillies” — (9:00-9:30 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, D) (HDTV)

RULING OVER THIS COMEDY — WITH GUEST STAR APPEARANCE BY ELIZABETH GILLIES (“DYNASTY”) — Hosted by comedian Aisha Tyler, cast members Ryan Stiles, Wayne Brady and Colin Mochrie, along with guest comedian Charles Esten, put their comedic skills to the test through a series of spontaneous improv games that are prompted only by random ideas supplied by the studio audience. The four performers must use the little information they have and their wild imaginations to depict different characters and an array of scenes, as well as perform songs. After each round of improvisation, Aisha will dole out points to our four performers and declare a winner at the end of every episode. Directed by Geraldine Dowd (#715). Original airdate 7/8/2019.

WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY?

“Jonathan Mangum 3” — (9:30-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DL) (HDTV)

COMEDY ON TAP — Hosted by comedian Aisha Tyler, cast members Ryan Stiles, Wayne Brady and Colin Mochrie, along with guest comedian Jonathan Mangum, put their comedic skills to the test through a series of spontaneous improv games that are prompted only by random ideas supplied by the studio audience. The four performers must use the little information they have and their wild imaginations to depict different characters and an array of scenes, as well as perform songs. After each round of improvisation, Aisha will dole out points to our four performers and declare a winner at the end of every episode. Directed by Geraldine Dowd (#606). Original airdate 6/18/2018.

TUESDAY, JULY 9

THE FLASH

“What’s Past Is Prologue” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, V) (HDTV)

TOM CAVANAGH DIRECTS THE 100TH EPISODE — In the 100th episode, Barry (Grant Gustin) and Team Flash come up with a plan to stop Cicada (Chris Klein). However, the plan calls for Barry and Nora (Jessica Parker Kennedy) to travel back in time to gather some key necessities. However, Barry hesitates, concerned about his daughter seeing certain parts of his life. Meanwhile, Sherloque (Tom Cavanagh) takes his concerns about Nora to Iris (Candice Patton), and Caitlin (Danielle Panabaker) turns up a key asset in the fight against Cicada. Tom Cavanagh directed the episode written by Todd Helbing & Lauren Certo (#508). Original airdate 12/4/2018.

THE 100

“What You Take With You” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, V) (HDTV)

UNLIKELY COMPANIONS – Bellamy (Bob Morley) must venture into enemy territory with an unlikely companion. Meanwhile, Octavia (Marie Avgeropoulos) is forced to confront her past. Eliza Taylor, Paige Turco, Lindsey Morgan, Richard Harmon, Tasya Teles and Shannon Kook star. The episode was directed by Marshall Virtue and written by Nikki Goldwaser (#609). Original airdate 7/9/2019.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 10

PENN & TELLER: FOOL US

“Penn & Teller Cure the Common Code” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG) (HDTV)

JANE THE VIRGIN

“Chapter Ninety-Six” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, D) (HDTV)

NEXT CHAPTER – After Jane (Gina Rodriguez) is struck with inspiration for her book, she immediately begins to write, but her next challenge is to get an agent. Rogelio (Jaime Camil) has been so focused on being the star, he begins to contemplate taking on a different role instead. Meanwhile, Jane thinks it’s important to build a different relationship with the twins and turns to Petra (Yael Grobglas) for some guidance. Justin Baldoni, Andrea Navedo and Ivonne Coll also star. Viet Nguyen directed the episode written by Ben O’Hara (#515). Original airdate 7/10/2019.

THURSDAY, JULY 11

IZOMBIE

“Night and the Zombie City” – (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LV) (HDTV)

SHERLOCK LIV — While investigating the murder of private eye Mick Chisel, who was stabbed in the head with an ice pick, Liv (Rose McIver) consumes Chisel’s brain in hopes of breaking down how this gruesome murder took place. Rahul Kohli, Malcolm Goodwin, Robert Buckley, David Anders, Aly Michalka and Bryce Hodgson also star. Tuan Le directed the episode written by Bob Dearden (#510). Original airdate 7/11/2019.

SEASON PREMIERE

THE OUTPOST

“We Only Kill to Survive” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DLV) (HDTV)

SEASON TWO PREMIERE – Talon (Jessica Green) summons a new threat, recalling the ghosts of her childhood. Meanwhile, while Garret (Jake Stromoen) hunts for Dred, Gwynn (Imogen Waterhouse) prepares the Outpost for war. Lastly, a messenger brings devastating news. The episode was written by Jason Faller & Kynan Griffin and directed by Marc Roskin (#201). Original airdate 7/11/2019.

FRIDAY, JULY 12

THE OUTPOST

“We Only Kill to Survive” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DLV) (HDTV)

THE BIG STAGE

“Music, Moves, and Laughs” — (9:00-9:30 p.m. ET) (TV-PG) (HDTV)

THE BEST AT WHAT THEY DO – The Big Stage is the ultimate non-competitive platform for talented acts from around the world to display their mastery of performance, with disciplines ranging from singing and stand-up routines to impressive acrobatics and aerial dance, along with everything in between. Acts include Sergey and Sasha, Poreotics, WOW Las Vegas, Diana DeGarmo, Adam Bell and Jackie Fabulous. Hosted by Elizabeth Stanton and James Maslow, produced by David McKenzie and David Martin for Associated Television International (#103). Original airdate 6/14/2019.

THE BIG STAGE

“Aerial Feats, Laser Dance, and Terry Fator” — (9:30-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG) (HDTV)

TALENT ABOUNDS – The Big Stage is the ultimate non-competitive platform for talented acts from around the world to display their mastery of performance, with disciplines ranging from singing and stand-up routines to impressive acrobatics and aerial dance, along with everything in between. Acts include Omri and Paulina, Charity and Andres, Lady Light Laser Girl, Josh Horton and Terry Fator. Hosted by Elizabeth Stanton and James Maslow, produced by David McKenzie and David Martin for Associated Television International (#102). Original airdate 6/7/2019.