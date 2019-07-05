Virginia State Police offer motorcyclists, drivers tips to stay safe on the roads

NORFOLK, Va. – Ride to enjoy the ride! That’s the advice coming from Virginia State Troopers now that more bikes are out on the roadway.

Summertime is motorcycle season here in Virginia, and more bikes out unfortunately means more fatalities, wrecks and slides. Motorcyclists are vulnerable with nothing standing between them and the asphalt except their gear.

News 3 spoke to troopers about the rules of the road, keeping motorcycles in mind.

Drivers need to be more aware, check twice before they cross roads and give bikers space — but bikers have rules too.

Watch News 3 at 5 Friday to hear what Senior Trooper S. Parks with the Virginia State Police Motorcycle Traffic Unit said the rules motorcyclists should follow are.