Virginia Beach family says someone pooped on the driveway of their Oceanfront home

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Liz McNulty’s husband took out the trash this morning to find a stinky surprise.

“There was a pile of human excrement, which was clearly human, behind my car,” she said.

She says someone on Thursday defecated on their driveway on 23rd Street at the Oceanfront. The family was out during the afternoon and didn’t notice it until this morning.

Her husband shoveled it into a bag. “It’s just gross,” said McNulty.

Upon the discovery, the family went and checked out their Ring doorbell camera, which saves video of people who come close to their house. Other than them coming and going, a man is seen walking on their driveway towards the street just after 5pm.

He’s the only other person on camera and looks back to the area where the poop was discovered, she said. The camera didn’t turn on before then.

“In any direction, you can find a restroom so there was no need for the guy to poop on our driveway,” she said.

McNulty is pretty lighthearted about it all, but wants to use the incident as a lesson on respect. “When you come down to the Oceanfront, we want you to have fun, but just respect the people that live here,” she said.

She is planning on speaking with police and posted what happened on community social media pages. “What I really want is awareness and for him not to do something like that again,” she said. “Just find a public restroom. It’s gross.”