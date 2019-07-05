USNS Joshua Humphreys to deploy from Naval Station Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – United States Navy Replenishment Oiler USNS Joshua Humphreys (T-AO 188) will depart from Naval Station Norfolk Monday, beginning a five-month deployment to the Navy’s Sixth Fleet.

Fleet oilers like the USNS Humphreys are the U.S. Navy’s supply line to surface combatant ships at sea. The USNS Humphreys will provide fuel enabling the Sixth Fleet to remain at sea and combat-ready for an extended period of time.

USNS Humphreys will depart at 9 a.m. Monday.

