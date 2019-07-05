Truck carrying asphalt flips on Currituck highway

CURRITUCK Co., N.C. – A call around 9 a.m. on Tuesday led Currituck County officials to a messy asphalt spill on a highway in the county, according to Fire Chief Ralph Melton.

The crash that happened in the 1200 block of Short Cut Road( Hwy 158) near 4 Forks Road involved a Ford F-350, which was traveling on Highway 158 when overturned and dumped hot asphalt.

The driver had minor injuries and refused treatment.

Officials on the scene notified the department of transportation for clean up of asphalt. The cause of the crash is not known at this time.

