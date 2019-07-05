Miami Dolphins’ Kendrick Norton has arm amputated after car wreck

MIAMI – Kendrick Norton, a 22-year-old defensive lineman for the Miami Dolphins, had an arm amputation after a car wreck early Thursday in Miami, his agent says.

“With sadness, I can confirm that Kendrick Norton was in a car accident last night and suffered multiple injuries, including the amputation of his arm,” Norton’s agent, Malki Kawa, tweeted. “We ask that you continue to pray for him. His family also asks that the public respect Kendrick’s privacy.”

The Florida Highway Patrol said Norton had “severe injuries to his left arm.”

Lt. Alex Camacho said Norton was driving in the early morning hours of July 4 on State Road 836, also called the Dolphin Expressway, a 15-mile stretch of highway that cuts across Miami.

Norton’s Ford pickup ran into a concrete barrier wall for “unknown reasons,” Camacho said. The vehicle flipped, coming to a stop on its roof.

“We were made aware this morning of a serious car accident involving Kendrick Norton,” the Miami Dolphins said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Kendrick and his family during this time.”

The Florida native played football for the University of Miami Hurricanes. In 2017, during his junior year, he appeared in each of the team’s 13 games, making 12 starts, and earned All-ACC honorable mention.

The Dolphins announced that they’d signed Norton on December 19 after he was drafted by the Carolina Panthers earlier in the year.

The defensive lineman has not played in a regular-season NFL game.