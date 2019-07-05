Man charged with assaulting Newport News Police officer

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Police in Newport News arrested 55-year-old Dionisio Rodriguez-Betancourt man on June 30 for assaulting an officer in its department.

Around 4 a.m. on the day of the confrontation, Newport News Police responded to the 5400 block of Fairfax Avenue in reference to individuals fighting.

According to officials, officers made contact with four men upon arrival. While speaking with the men, one of them became disorderly with one of the officers.

When the officer attempted to detain the man, Rodriguez-Betancourt stepped in between them. The officer then ordered Rodriguez-Betancourt to step away, but he refused and pushed the officer.

Another officer attempted to push him inside a residence, and Rodriguez-Betancourt assaulted the officer. The officers were eventually able to detain him.

Rodriguez-Betancourt was arrested and turned over to the custody of the Newport News City Jail. He is charged with one count each assault on a law enforcement officer and obstruction of justice.