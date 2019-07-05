Homeowner injured, dog dead following Hampton house fire

Photo Gallery
HAMPTON, Va. – Five people are displaced after a house fire in the 30 block of Sanlun Drive Friday morning.
According to the Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue, the call came in at 11:32 a.m. for the fire.
One of the home’s residents was treated and released on scene for a minor injury. There were no other injuries to civilians or firefighters, but a dog was killed in the fire.
Two adults and three children are now being assisted by the Red Cross of Virginia.
The fire’s cause remains under investigation.