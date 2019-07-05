× Friday’s First Warning Forecast: Storm chances continue for the weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Heat, humidity, and storms continue… Watch out for areas of dense fog this morning, mainly inland. Temperatures will start in the mid 70s this morning and will be muggy. Highs will reach the low 90s this afternoon, but it will feel more like the upper 90s. We will see a mix of clouds today with scattered showers and storms this afternoon to evening. The threat for severe storms is low but heavy downpours are possible.

This trend continues for the weekend. Highs will return to near 90 Saturday and Sunday with afternoon heat index values in the upper 90s to near 100. We will see a mix of clouds with scattered showers and storms both days, mainly in the afternoon to early evening.

Scattered showers and storms will continue for Monday as a stationary front lingers along the Mid-Atlantic coast. Temperatures will cool to the mid 80s early next week, a few degrees below normal for this time of year.

Today: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms. Highs near 90. Winds: S 5-10

Tonight: Mix of Clouds, Scattered Showers/Storms. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Mix of Clouds, Scattered Showers/Storms. Highs in the low 90s. Winds: SW 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Grasses)

UV Index: 10 (Very High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

July 5th

1974 F0 Tornado: Northampton Co

2001 F0 Tornado: Wicomico Co

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time.

