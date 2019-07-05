Currituck Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teen

CURRITUCK Co., N.C. – The Currituck County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing girl believed to have run away from home.

According to the sheriff’s office, 15-year-old Adriana Desyre Floyd was last seen in the Harbinger area of the county Wednesday night. She is 5 feet 6 inches tall and 125 pounds, with blonde hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue and green spaghetti strap dress.

Police say she may be traveling in a 2003 white Buick LaSabre four-door with NC tags OBX95306, and may be heading to Maine, according to her mother.

If you or someone you know has information on Adriana or her whereabouts, call the Currituck County Sheriff’s Office at 252-232-2216.

This is a developing story.