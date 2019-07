OUTER BANKS, N.C. — The Kitty Hawk Police Department arrested and charged Chad Lapierre and Elizabeth Fantone on Friday, July 5, for felony larceny.

The incidents occurred at a Walmart and The Home Depot in Kitty Hawk, according to officials.

Lapierre is being held on a $7,500 secured bond and Fantone is being held on a $5,000 secured bond.

