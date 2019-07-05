× Check out ‘paw-some’ pooch palaces at Barkitecture now at Norfolk Botanical Garden

NORFOLK, Va —

More than two dozen designer dog houses are now on display at Norfolk Botanical Garden as part of the 1st annual Barkitecture Event.

Kelly Welsh, Communications Manager says “Barkitecture adds an imaginative way to connect children with nature by using a familiar concept—a doghouse for the family pet—with the idea of shelter and homes in nature for all types of plants, insects, birds and wildlife.”

Now through October the garden’s Enchanted Forest becomes the stage for these custom built dog houses built by local businesses and organizations.

Families can embark on a journey through the Enchanted Forest, choose their favorite house, and vote for the winning design team.

The Garden will keep you up to date on the vote standings through social media and right here on the Garden’s website.

You can purchase one of the doggie palaces too! Money raised will benefit the Garden and other local charities.

And pets are welcome at NBG, several Sunday’s a year including this Sunday July 7th, they host Bark iand Brews, food, music and fun all with your four legged friend.

