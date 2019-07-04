Wanted Newport News man arrested in Massachusetts, allegedly caught stealing

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Yarmouth Police Department in Massachusetts captured a man wanted out of Newport News after he allegedly broke into and burgled a vehicle.

According to Yarmouth Police, Adam Justin Parker made threats to a man who saw him breaking into a vehicle on Tuesday night, saying he would “be back for him.” Police found Parker walking in the area nearby.

Police searched Parker and found a black Garmin GPS, a Garmin phone charger, red iHome headphones, a grey auxiliary cord, a white iPhone cable and black sunglasses. The owners of the above items remain unknown.

When Parker was placed under arrest and taken to the Yarmouth Police Department Headquarters, police learned he was wanted in Newport News for probation violations.

Parker was held overnight at the Yarmouth Police Department Headquarters, and is currently facing arraignment and extradition processing back to Virginia.