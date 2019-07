VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Firefighters in Virginia Beach responded to a landfill fire around 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

According to officials, the blaze at the landfill on Centerville Turnpike was extinguished by 10:30 p.m.

The cause of and fire is not known, and officials have not released further information.

Download the News 3 App for updates on this story.