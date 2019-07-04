× Thursday’s First Warning Forecast: Feeling like 100 with afternoon storms

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Heat, humidity, and storms will return… Highs will dip to the low 90s, but humidity will increase today. Afternoon heat index values will return to near 100. Expect partly cloudy skies today with afternoon scattered showers and storms. Rain should taper off by sunset, just in time for fireworks.

The trend continues as we head to the weekend. Highs will return to near 90 for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Afternoon heat index values will reach near 100 each afternoon. We will also see scattered showers and storms popping up each afternoon to early evening.

Temperatures will cool to the mid 80s and humidity will drop early next week.

Today: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms. Highs in the low 90s. Winds: SE 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers/Storms. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: Mix of Clouds, Scattered Showers/Storms. Highs in the low 90s. Winds: S 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

July 4th

1967 F3 Tornado: Accomack Co

1981 F1 Tornado: Virginia Beach

2001 F1 Tornado: Dorchester Co

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time.

