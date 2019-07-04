Police in Hampton investigate shooting

HAMPTON, Va. – A man in Hampton suffered non-life threatening injuries after a shooting in the early hours of Thursday morning.

According to officials, the shooting happened around 1 a.m. in the 1100 block of Guthrie Road.

The man was reportedly outside of his residence when he was struck by gunfire.

This shooting is similar to one that happened on New York Avenue in Hampton on July 3.

Police have not released any additional details on the investigation.

If you or anyone you know has information that will assist police, they are encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.

