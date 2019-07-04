“Party on the Plaza” to benefit kids at Norfolk Public Schools

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. — The event producers for this weekend's "Party on the Plaza" event at the Scope Arena in Norfolk are donating a portion of tickets sales to help clear school lunch debt at Norfolk Public Schools.

"We wanted to make sure we used some of the funds to affect some of the people that really need help," said event producer Antonio Dowe, a graduate of Norfolk Public Schools. "We do a lot of other charity events, so it was a 'no brainer' to add this in if we could."

Artists performing at the July 6 event include Method Man, Redman, Ghostface Killah, Raekwon and talent from Hampton Roads.

Dowe is hoping the big names will bring a big crowd to the Scope Arena, which will only help boost their charitable efforts for NPS.

"Some people just fall on times where they need help," said Dowe. "If we can be some type of [help to them] and still bring something that's fun, it's an easy choice for us."

The "Party at the Plaza" starts at 5 p.m. Saturday at the Scope Arena. Due to weather concerns, it has been moved indoors. Tickets are $55.