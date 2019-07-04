Newport News man dies from injuries suffered during shooting

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Newport News Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 600 block of 36th Street that left a 37-year-old man dead.

At 4:49 p.m. Thursday afternoon, dispatchers received a call in reference to a gunshot victim at a local hospital. Officers responded to the scene and found the victim, Delvon Depree Freeman, suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. It was reported another man took him to the hospital.

After further investigation, police determined that while in the area, Freeman got into an altercation with an unidentified light-skinned black man who was wearing a red tank top and dark shorts. The victim was shot during the altercation, authorities say.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP

