Newport News man critically injured after altercation leads to shooting

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Newport News Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 600 block of 36th Street that left a man injured Thursday afternoon.

At 4:49 p.m., dispatchers received a call in reference to a gunshot victim at a local hospital. Officers responded to the scene and found the victim, a 37-year-old man, suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. It was reported another man took him to the hospital.

After further investigation, police determined that while in the area, the victim got into an altercation with an unidentified light-skinned black male who was wearing a red tank top and dark shorts. The victim was shot during the altercation, authorities say.

The investigation remains ongoing.

