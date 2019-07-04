Man injured in Hampton shooting

Posted 9:00 am, July 4, 2019, by , Updated at 09:01AM, July 4, 2019

HAMPTON, Va. – Hampton Police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured Wednesday.

According to officials, the shooting was in the 600 block of New York Avenue and happened around 4:30 p.m.

The man was reportedly struck by gunfire when he was walking outside of his home.  He is expected to be OK.

Police have not released any further details on the shooting.

If you or anyone you know has information that will assist police, they are encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.

Download the News 3 App for updates on this story.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.