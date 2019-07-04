× First Warning Forecast: Unsettled weather continues through the weekend

The heavy rain and storms will continue to slowly move out overnight. The areas that received rain have cooled a bit. Expect lows in the low and mid 70s. It will once again be a humid night.

The disturbance that has been giving us the chance for afternoon storms will remain over the area to end the work week. It will once again be a hot and humid day with highs in the upper 80s to the low 90s. It will feel like the upper 90s to 100 degrees due to the humidity. Showers and storms will fire up during the afternoon and evening. These will once again be slow movers with the potential for heavy rain and localized flooding.

The weekend will have storms at times. I don’t think it’ll be a complete washout, but you will want to keep an eye on the sky and make sure you have some indoor plans along with the outdoor ones. Another hot and humid day on tap for Saturday. Expect some showers possible during the morning hours, with better chances for storms during the afternoon and evening. Highs will warm to the upper 80s to low 90s. Heat index values will be close to the triple digits once again.

A weak cold front will move through on Sunday. This will bring a chance for showers and storms. It will also bring us a little bit of relief to start the work week. Highs will once again warm to the upper 80s and low 90s.

Not as hot Monday. It will still be humid with dewpoints in the 70s. Temperatures will warm to the mid 80s. It will feel close to 90 with the humidity, so a little bit better. We will have a chance once again for showers and storms. Drier and hotter weather will move in for the remainder of the week as high pressure builds back into the area.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Grasses)

UV Index: 10 (Very High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time.

Meteorologist April Loveland

