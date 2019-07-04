Busch Gardens having ticket problems on Fourth of July

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Busch Gardens is having some ticket confirmation problems on the Fourth of July that is impacting visitors.

According to Busch Gardens, due to a high volume of traffic, its website is facing challenges impacting customers ability to navigate and take certain actions.

“We apologize for the temporary inconvenience and are working to resolve as quickly as possible,” said Busch Gardens in a social media statement about the issues.

A timeline for the fixes to the ticket issues has not been given by Busch Gardens officials.

