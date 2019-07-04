Behind the scenes in a life-saving local Nightingale

NORFOLK, Va. – On a quiet 5th floor in Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, you will find a stark contrast inside the Nightingale room. This small but mighty flight crew has just received a helicopter request from a 911 dispatcher for a patient in desperate need of emergency medical attention.

With a thorough check of the weather from pilot Jim Garrow and a quick jot of mental notes of what this particular patient may need – flight nurse Maggie McCauley and flight paramedic Scott McClain strap up and prepare to get out of the door and in the air – in less than 10 minutes.

“It could be for a heart attack victim. It can be for a stroke. It could be for a trauma patient. So, any place that there’s a smaller hospital that can’t handle that patient and that patient needs to get to a center quickly for advanced treatment – that’s when air transportation comes into effect,” says Denise Baylous, Nightingale Program Manager.

The program Nightingale has been with Sentara for 37 years. It’s a not for profit organization and Sentara does recognize the hospital loses money by allowing a community service as a part of it’s system.

With a six to eight month extensive training period, the flight crew is made up of highly experienced nurses and paramedics – who are both fluent in aviation, aircraft terminology and of course any medical condition. Both flight nurses and flight paramedics are also fully trained in the cockpit.

The average amount of time for a patient flight in the air is about 20 minutes – which could double or even triple if you’re being transported on the ground.

Not having to worry about ground traffic in an emergency situation – time is still of the essence while in the air. Every second still matters.

