× AMBER Alert issued for Virginia toddler believed to be in extreme danger

FRONT ROYAL, Va. – The Virginia State Police and the Virginia Missing Children Clearinghouse have issued an AMBER Alert.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office has reported a child abduction that occurred on July 3 around 4 p.m.

2-year-old Raequon Alan Ashby is believed to be in extreme danger and was last seen at Park Way, Front Royal.

Raequon is a white male with brown hair, blue eyes and is about one foot nine inches tall. He weighs 25 lbs and was last seen wearing a light blue Paw Patrol shirt with a dark collar and red and black light up Paw Patrol tennis shoes.

The child is believed to have been abducted by Jashar Raequon Ashby. He is a Black Male, Black hair, Brown eyes, 5 foot 10 inches tall, weighing 130 lbs, wearing a purple camouflage shirt.

He was last seen driving a 2008 Red Chrysler Town and Country minivan, VA tag VTR-8376. Officials said that vehicle was recovered abandoned around 12:45 a.m., Thursday.

Contact the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at 540-635-4128.