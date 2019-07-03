× Wednesday’s First Warning Forecast: Heat, humidity, afternoon storms

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Typical summer stretch of days… Temperatures will return to the mid 90s this afternoon. As humidity continues to climb, afternoon heat index values will reach the low triple digits. We will see a nice mix of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Scattered showers and storms will fire up this afternoon. Strong to severe storms are possible with gusty winds and heavy downpours. Rain will taper off tonight with partly cloudy skies and lows in the mid 70s.

Heat, humidity, and storms will return for the Fourth of July. Highs will dip to the low 90s, but humidity will increase. Afternoon heat index values will return to near 100. Expect partly cloudy skies tomorrow with afternoon scattered showers and storms. Rain should start to taper off Thursday night, close to firework time.

The trend continues as we head to the weekend. Highs will return to near 90 Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Afternoon heat index values will reach near 100 each afternoon. We will also see scattered showers and storms popping up each afternoon to early evening.

Temperatures will cool, humidity will drop, and rain chances will fall early next week.

Today: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms. Highs in the mid 90s. Winds: W/N/E 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms. Highs in the low 90s. Winds: SE 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Grasses)

UV Index: 10 (Very High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

July 3rd

1996 F0 Tornado: Northampton Co, NC

1996 Severe Thunderstorms: East Central Virginia, Southeast Virginia – Hail 0.75″-1.75″

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time.

