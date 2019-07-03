Virginia State Police investigating Portsmouth officer-involved shooting

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A shooting involving a Portsmouth Police officer that happened just before midnight on Tuesday is being investigated by Virginia State Police.

According to officials, the shooting happened in the 1100 block of Mt. Vernon Avenue when officers came across an armed suspect while conducting a foot patrol in the area.

Police added that one of the officers discharged their weapon, grazing the armed suspect in an extremity. Medics responded and transported the man to a hospital with minor injuries.

At this time, the investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information about this or any crime in the City of Portsmouth, investigators urge you to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP℠.

