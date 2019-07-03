Trash collection schedule for July 4th holiday weekend

Here is what Hampton Roads cities plus northeastern North Carolina are doing for trash collection in the midst of Independence Day.

Norfolk: Trash collections for Thursday, July 4 will take place Saturday, July 6. Friday, July 5 will have no change to the regular collection schedule.

Portsmouth: Trash collections for Thursday, July 4 will take place a day early on Wednesday, July 3. Friday, July 5 routes will be collected on the normal schedule.

Newport News: Trash collections for Thursday, July 4 will take place Monday, July 8. All regularly scheduled collections for the week of July 8 will be delayed one day. No scheduled collections on Fridays.

Chesapeake: Trash collections for Thursday, July 4 will take place on Friday, July 5. The schedule will operate on a one-day delay. Trash collections for Friday, July 5 will take place Saturday, July 6.

Hampton: Trash collections for Thursday, July 4 will take place Wednesday, July 3. All regularly scheduled collections for Friday, July 5 will take place.

Virginia Beach: Trash collections for Thursday, July 4 will take place on Saturday, July 6. There is no change to Friday’s schedule.

Suffolk: Trash collections for Thursday, July 4 will take place on Friday, July 5. The schedule will operate on a one-day delay. Trash collections for Friday, July 5 will take place Saturday, July 6.

Williamsburg: Trash collection will be on the same schedule as July 1 and July 2.

Elizabeth City: Trash collections for Thursday, July 4 will be moved to Friday, July 5. The schedule will operate on a one-day delay.

Yorktown: Trash collections for Thursday, July 4 will be moved to Friday, July 5. The schedule will operate on a one-day delay. Trash collections for Friday, July 5 will take place Saturday, July 6.