Police find body believed to be Noah Tomlin, missing Hampton toddler

Trash collection schedule for July 4th holiday weekend

Posted 4:35 pm, July 3, 2019, by , Updated at 05:23PM, July 3, 2019

Here is what Hampton Roads cities plus northeastern North Carolina are doing for trash collection in the midst of Independence Day.

Norfolk: Trash collections for Thursday, July 4 will take place Saturday, July 6. Friday, July 5 will have no change to the regular collection schedule.

Portsmouth: Trash collections for Thursday, July 4 will take place a day early on Wednesday, July 3. Friday, July 5 routes will be collected on the normal schedule.

Newport News: Trash collections for Thursday, July 4 will take place Monday, July 8. All regularly scheduled collections for the week of July 8 will be delayed one day. No scheduled collections on Fridays.

Chesapeake: Trash collections for Thursday, July 4 will take place on Friday, July 5. The schedule will operate on a one-day delay. Trash collections for Friday, July 5 will take place Saturday, July 6.

Hampton: Trash collections for Thursday, July 4 will take place Wednesday, July 3. All regularly scheduled collections for Friday, July 5 will take place.

Virginia Beach: Trash collections for Thursday, July 4 will take place on Saturday, July 6. There is no change to Friday’s schedule.

Suffolk: Trash collections for Thursday, July 4 will take place on Friday, July 5. The schedule will operate on a one-day delay. Trash collections for Friday, July 5 will take place Saturday, July 6.

Williamsburg: Trash collection will be on the same schedule as July 1 and July 2.

Elizabeth City: Trash collections for Thursday, July 4 will be moved to Friday, July 5.  The schedule will operate on a one-day delay.

Yorktown: Trash collections for Thursday, July 4 will be moved to Friday, July 5.  The schedule will operate on a one-day delay. Trash collections for Friday, July 5 will take place Saturday, July 6.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.