Police provide update in missing Hampton toddler investigation

HAMPTON, Va. – The Hampton Police Division will a press conference at noon regarding 2-year-old Noah Tomlin, who has been missing since June 24.

Noah was last seen at 1 a.m. at his home in the Bayside Mobile Home Village. His mother Julia Tomlin, who was arrested and charged with three counts of felony child neglect in connection with his disappearance, reported him missing at 11:35 a.m. that day.

Police have presumed Noah dead, but continue to search the city landfill and steam plant, where trash is also taken.

Hampton Police Chief Terry Sult said the department wouldn’t rule anything out until they find Noah, and said while they were taking this as a worst-case scenario, they were hoping for the best.

In 2010, Julia spent five months behind bars after pleading guilty to felony child neglect. Court documents say her then-1-year-old daughter was severely burned after Julia sat her down on a hot kitchen stove.

If you know anything that could help police, take action and call (757) 727-6111.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Download the News 3 app for updates.