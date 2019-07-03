Person detained after York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office finds male dead

YORK Co., Va. – One person is in custody after a male was found dead in the 400 block of Dare Road Wednesday afternoon.

According to the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to Dare Road at approximately 2:55 p.m. Officers do not believe there is an immediate threat to the community.

The victim’s identity will be released after officers conduct a full investigation and notify next of kin.

If you or someone you know has information in this case, take action and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also submit a tip using the P3Tips app.