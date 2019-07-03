Must-see Hampton Roads farmers markets

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – There are many options for local produce, crafts and baked goods this summer all over Hampton Roads! Below is a list of some of the farmers markets with information on their locations, hours and merchandise:
Virginia Beach:
- Select Saturdays 9 a.m. to noon throughout the year. Visit website for list of days
- Features local seafood including clams, fish and scallops. Also includes baked goods, savory foods and fresh pastries.
- Guests are encouraged to bring a reusable shopping bag
- Location: Parking lot of Croc’s in corner of 19th Street and Cypress Avenue
- Open everyday. Merchant hours vary follow this link to see when vendors are here, but most things are open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday
- Features a full-menu restaurant, ice cream, seafood market, butcher shop, and garden and specialty stores.
- Special events include Friday night hoedowns April-October from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Location: 3640 Dam Neck Road, Virginia Beach
- Tuesday-Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Market sells antiques as well as local fruits, vegetables, jams, ice creams and baked goods. Ice cream is made from real milk from cows in Virginia. The bake shop has fresh pies and muffin tops.
- Location: 1444 Princess Anne Rd.
- Saturdays 9 a.m. to noon
- Features local produce, crafts and jewelry.
- Location: 2947 Shore Dr., Virginia Beach
Norfolk:
- Wednesdays 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. from April to September
- Features fresh food including fruits and vegetables, grass-fed beef, farm fresh eggs, artisan pastries, juices, wine and other specialty foods. Handmade body care products, locally grown flowers, and hot prepared foods are also on display.
- Saturdays 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. from April to October
- Features local produce and baked goods, food trucks and art
- Location: East Beach Neighborhood, 22nd Bay St & Shore Dr., Norfolk
Portsmouth:
Portsmouth Old Towne Farmers Market
- Saturdays 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. from May 4 to October 26
- Features fresh produce, artisan pastries and breads, flowers, soaps and seafood. Most products are locally produced and do not include chemicals or hormones.
- Free consultations for gardening offered
- Location: 400 Court St, Portsmouth
Newport News:
- Monday-Saturday 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. from April to December
- Fruits and vegetables are featured from the family-owned and operated farm. Other food products like honey and jellies are sold. The garden center sells bedding and plants, as well as Christmas trees in November and December.
- Location: 12601 Warwick, Blvd. , Newport News
- Seven days a week 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.
- Features a “bulk-Amish” style selection for products. Products include meat and produce.
- Location: 503 Harpersville Rd., Newport News
Chesapeake:
- Saturdays and Wednesdays 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. from June 8 to November 27
- Features local, seasonal fruits and vegetables.
- Location: 900 City Park Drive, Chesapeake
- Wednesday-Sunday, see website for hours
- Features fresh produce
- Location: 3831 Bruce Road, Chesapeake
Hampton:
- Saturdays 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. from May through the fall
- Features local produce, seafood and baked goods.
- Location: Buckroe Beach, surrounding the gazebo on First Street near East Pembroke Avenue
Suffolk:
- Saturdays 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. from May to November
- Features honey, baked goods, local fruit and vegetables and crafts
- Family fun days featured throughout the season, including petting zoos, performers and book signings
- Location: 524 North Main Street, Suffolk
- Monday-Saturday 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. , Sunday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Features fresh produce, deli items and “Gourmet Peanuts.”
- Location: 3881 Bridge Road, Suffolk
- Everyday 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Features produce, baked goods, antiques and candies. There is also a restaurant that serves “home cooked meals”
- Location: 6001 Holland Rd., Suffolk
Yorktown:
- Saturdays 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. from April to October
- Features fresh seafood and other meats, dog treats and local artwork. Visitors can also speak with local farmers, ranchers and watermen about the techniques they use in their jobs.
- There are several themed markets throughout the season, including a Fall Festival and Paws at the River themed day.
- Location: Yorktown Waterfront
Williamsburg:
- Saturdays 8 a.m. to noon
- Features seasonal farm products and food from growers
- Location: 402 W Duke of Gloucester St., Williamsburg