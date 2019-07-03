Must-see Hampton Roads farmers markets

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – There are many options for local produce, crafts and baked goods this summer all over Hampton Roads! Below is a list of some of the farmers markets with information on their locations, hours and merchandise:

Virginia Beach:

Old Beach Farmers Market

Select Saturdays 9 a.m. to noon throughout the year. Visit website for list of days

Features local seafood including clams, fish and scallops. Also includes baked goods, savory foods and fresh pastries.

Guests are encouraged to bring a reusable shopping bag

Location: Parking lot of Croc’s in corner of 19th Street and Cypress Avenue

Virginia Beach Farmers Market

Open everyday. Merchant hours vary follow this link to see when vendors are here , but most things are open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday

Features a full-menu restaurant, ice cream, seafood market, butcher shop, and garden and specialty stores.

Special events include Friday night hoedowns April-October from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Location: 3640 Dam Neck Road, Virginia Beach

Cullipher Farm Market

Tuesday-Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Market sells antiques as well as local fruits, vegetables, jams, ice creams and baked goods. Ice cream is made from real milk from cows in Virginia. The bake shop has fresh pies and muffin tops.

Location: 1444 Princess Anne Rd.

Shore Drive Farm Market

Saturdays 9 a.m. to noon

Features local produce, crafts and jewelry.

Location: 2947 Shore Dr., Virginia Beach

Norfolk:

Hampton Blvd Farmers Market

Wednesdays 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. from April to September

Features fresh food including fruits and vegetables, grass-fed beef, farm fresh eggs, artisan pastries, juices, wine and other specialty foods. Handmade body care products, locally grown flowers, and hot prepared foods are also on display.

Markets Fare at East Beach

Saturdays 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. from April to October

Features local produce and baked goods, food trucks and art

Location: East Beach Neighborhood, 22nd Bay St & Shore Dr., Norfolk

Portsmouth:

Portsmouth Old Towne Farmers Market

Saturdays 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. from May 4 to October 26

Features fresh produce, artisan pastries and breads, flowers, soaps and seafood. Most products are locally produced and do not include chemicals or hormones.

Free consultations for gardening offered

Location: 400 Court St, Portsmouth

Newport News:

Dean and Don’s Farm

Monday-Saturday 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. from April to December

Fruits and vegetables are featured from the family-owned and operated farm. Other food products like honey and jellies are sold. The garden center sells bedding and plants, as well as Christmas trees in November and December.

Location: 12601 Warwick, Blvd. , Newport News

Games Market

Seven days a week 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Features a “bulk-Amish” style selection for products. Products include meat and produce.

Location: 503 Harpersville Rd., Newport News

Chesapeake:

Chesapeake Farmers Market

Saturdays and Wednesdays 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. from June 8 to November 27

Features local, seasonal fruits and vegetables.

Location: 900 City Park Drive, Chesapeake

Clarke Farm

Wednesday-Sunday, see website for hours

Features fresh produce

Location: 3831 Bruce Road, Chesapeake

Hampton:

Buckroe Beach Farmers Market

Saturdays 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. from May through the fall

Features local produce, seafood and baked goods.

Location: Buckroe Beach, surrounding the gazebo on First Street near East Pembroke Avenue

Suffolk:

Suffolk Farmers’ Market

Saturdays 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. from May to November

Features honey, baked goods, local fruit and vegetables and crafts

Family fun days featured throughout the season, including petting zoos, performers and book signings

Location: 524 North Main Street, Suffolk

Bennet’s Creek Farm Market

Monday-Saturday 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. , Sunday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Features fresh produce, deli items and “Gourmet Peanuts.”

Location: 3881 Bridge Road, Suffolk

Farmer Franks Farm Market

Everyday 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Features produce, baked goods, antiques and candies. There is also a restaurant that serves “home cooked meals”

Location: 6001 Holland Rd., Suffolk

Yorktown:

Yorktown Farmers Market

Saturdays 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. from April to October

Features fresh seafood and other meats, dog treats and local artwork. Visitors can also speak with local farmers, ranchers and watermen about the techniques they use in their jobs.

There are several themed markets throughout the season, including a Fall Festival and Paws at the River themed day.

Location: Yorktown Waterfront

Williamsburg:

Williamsburg Farmers Market

Saturdays 8 a.m. to noon

Features seasonal farm products and food from growers

Location: 402 W Duke of Gloucester St., Williamsburg

