Man injured in Newport News shooting

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Newport News Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 800 block of 33rd Street that left a man injured Wednesday evening.
At 6:31 p.m., dispatchers received a report of gunshots heard in the area. The call was then upgraded to a shooting.
Officers arrived on scene to find the 24-year-old man suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Medics took him to a local hospital for treatment.
There is currently no suspect information.
The investigation remains ongoing.
This story will continue to be updated as more details become available.
36.988713 -76.418855