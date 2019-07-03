Man injured in Newport News shooting

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Newport News Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 800 block of 33rd Street that left a man injured Wednesday evening.

At 6:31 p.m., dispatchers received a report of gunshots heard in the area. The call was then upgraded to a shooting.

Officers arrived on scene to find the 24-year-old man suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Medics took him to a local hospital for treatment.

There is currently no suspect information.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This story will continue to be updated as more details become available.

