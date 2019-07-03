Looking to dance? Head to the Suffolk Public Library!

SUFFOLK, Va. – The Suffolk Public Library is planning its second community dance to take place at the North Suffolk Library on Friday, July 12 from 6:30 p.m – 9:30 p.m.

The theme is “Under the Sea,” encouraging attendants to dress in semi-formal attire, though it is not required for entry.

“This event is about community building,” noted Matthew Thompson, a community services librarian at Suffolk Public Library. “We are providing an opportunity for the people of Suffolk to be together and create community out of that togetherness in a fun way.”

For kids out of school, the Summer Dance Soiree can be the perfect place to catch up over summer break and for adults, a great way to unwind after a long week. All ages are welcome to attend and have a good time.

This event is free and open to the public.

