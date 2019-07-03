Have questions about Lime scooters? The City of Norfolk has answers

NORFOLK, Va. – With the arrival of the e-scooters provided by the company ‘Lime’, the City of Norfolk has answered questions you may have before hitting the road.

Below are some questions you may have to make sure you are following Lime scooter rules, and ones the city has laid out to help protect the community.

How do I find a scooter near me?

To find a Lime near you, simply open the Lime app. You’ll automatically be taken to the map screen, showing all available Lime vehicles in your area. If you don’t see any vehicle icons displayed on the map, zoom out to search a wider area.

Download the ‘Lime’ app here.

How do I unlock a Lime to ride?

To unlock a Lime-S scooter, simply open the Lime app and tap on the “Ride” button at the bottom of the screen. From here, either scan the QR code using your phone’s camera or manually enter the 6-digit vehicle code located beneath the QR code.

Do I need a license to ride?

Yes, you must be at least 18 years old and have a valid driver’s license to ride.

Do I have to wear a helmet?

The City of Norfolk recommends you wear a helmet at all times when riding Lime.

Where can I ride Lime?

Electric scooters share the same rights of the road as an adult cyclist . Adults can ride them safely in any street posted for 25mph or less , can ride in any bike lane, and must obeying all traffic signals including riding in the same direction of traffic. E-scooters should not be ridden continuously on sidewalks with heavy retail pedestrian traffic such as Main Street sidewalks, Granby Street Sidewalks, Colley Ave and 21st street sidewalks, etc. It’s acceptable to ride in the street in these areas too. Be extremely careful near light rail tracks and heavy rail crossings and cross them in a perpendicular fashion similar to what a cyclists would do. Always be on the lookout for road hazards and keep a safe distance from parked or moving vehicles on city streets.

How much does a Lime Scooter cost to rent?

Lime scooter pricing is $1.00 per ride to unlock a scooter and $0.15 per minute of use. For example a 5 minute short trip would cost a total of $1.75 or 10 minute trip would cost $2.50 total and be charged to the credit card info that was used to open your Lime account using your phone app.

Does each scooter have a docking area or dedicated place to park it?

No, this e-scooter program is considered dockless and scooters will be left in convenient locations for daily use. Riders will be responsible for parking them properly along the curbs and edges sidewalks without interfering with pedestrian or handicap access. No scooters are to be parked in city streets. Major issues can be reported to lime at 1-888 -546-3345 or emailed to support@li.me. We appreciate your patience and understanding as both riders and deployment teams learn and optimize the best places to park e-scooters.

Where do I leave my scooter once I’ve ended my ride?

You can leave your Lime near any public bike rack around the city or curbside out of the public right of way. Check out this video for a step by step tutorial! https://youtu.be/Qb2s8A1KnRQ

How do I use Lime if I don’t have a smart phone and/or credit card?

Great question! Lime has PayNearMe and a text-to-unlock feature. If eligible, you can join Lime Access to receive discounted pricing ($0.50 to unlock, $0.07 per minute) Visit https://www.li.me/community-impact to sign up and learn more information about Lime’s Access Program.