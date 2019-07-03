Hampton Roads Smokey Bones locations sweeten their menu for the Fourth of July

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Smokey Bones, the full-service restaurant that features premium meats, burgers and a bar is introducing a red, white and blue milkshake just in time for the Fourth of July holiday.

The restaurant, which has locations in Chesapeake, Virginia Beach, and Newport News, created the “Star-Spangled Shake.” It’s a vanilla milkshake with patriotic-colored sprinkles and topped with whipped cream, a popsicle and a large lollipop.

The shake is available across the nation from July 3 until July 7 for $7.50.

Guests can also make their shake “boozy” by adding a shot of vodka, bourbon, rum or Kahlua.

To find out more, visit their website.

