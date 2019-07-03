Fourth of July First Warning Forecast: Hot, humid, scattered afternoon storms
Humid and mild overnight with lows in the low and mid 70s. Keeping a slight chance for a storm, otherwise partly cloudy.
Another hot day on tap for the Fourth of July. Temperatures will once again reach the 90s with heat index values anywhere from 100-105 degrees. Keeping a 40 percent chance for a pop-up shower or storm. Just keep an eye on the sky and keep your News 3 app handy! The Storm Prediction Center has most of inland Virginia and North Carolina along with the lower peninsula at a level 1 for severe storms. That means an isolated severe storm is not out of the question. The rest of us could just see a garden variety thunderstorm. The biggest threat will be gusty winds.
Friday will be another very hot and humid day with the chance for some scattered showers and storms.
We will continue to have a typical summer-like pattern through the weekend.
Weather & Health
Pollen: Low-Medium (Grasses)
UV Index: 10 (Very High)
Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)
Mosquitoes: Extreme
Tropical Update
No tropical activity at this time.
